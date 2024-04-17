Aldermen Approve Phase I of New Farmers Market

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen approved the first phase of a proposed farmers market on Thursday night, April 12th.

The proposed market would be situated next to the Lexington Police and Fire Departments facing the Natchez Trace Drive and First Street intersection.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class is heading…

