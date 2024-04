Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill aldermen discussed the age of the city’s fire trucks and the need for plans for future maintenance or replacement during its meeting on Monday, April 1st.

Recently the city 2004 truck was back from repairs, but it had been in the shop for 10 months.

Fire Chief Adam Scott reported that…

