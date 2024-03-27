Commissioners Vote “No” to TIF for Subdivision

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission heard from residents on both sides of the issue, and voted against a plan that would have helped bring 72 new homes to Lexington.

Prior to the vote, a show of hands from the crowd indicating whether they were “for” or “against” the project showed support of the Tax Incentive Financing (TIF) resolution. However, the motion to approve the action only received…

For complete coverage, see the March 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!