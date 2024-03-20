 Skip to content

Election Commission to Close Two Precincts, Final Numbers Are Official

The Henderson County Election Commission check the results from the March 5th Republican Primary.
PHOTO BY STEVE CORLEW/The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Election Commission will be closing two precincts after the March election.

Meeting on Monday, March 18th, commission members voted to close the Darden Precinct due to the limited space and the condition. Voters will not vote at the Chesterfield Precinct.

Earlier the commission had voted to…

