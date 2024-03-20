Board of Education Considers Virtual School

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education approved the first motion of an application for the creation of a virtual school on Thursday, March 14th.

Under the plan, a separate virtual school would be established given its own school number and be treated as a separate school by the Tennessee Department of Education.

“There are several motivations behind doing this,” Director of Schools Danny Beecham told the board. “There are slightly less than 400 students in Henderson County that we are aware of that could be public school students, that aren’t.”

Beecham was referring to…

For the complete article, see the March 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!