Two New School Board Members Elected, Close Race in Seventh District

Article by Steve Corlew-

It appears that there will be two new members of the Henderson County Board of Education after Tuesday’s Henderson County Republican Primary.

Only 20.3 percent of the registered voters turned out for the March 5th election, and now the winners will run in the August 1st General Election. They face no opposition.

In the unofficial results, Michael C. Tate defeated incumbent Dennis Ray McDaniel 277 to 181 in the District 1 race. Tyler Wadley won District 3 race with 341 votes. Challenger Shana Clark Duke has 280 votes and incumbent Daniel Lewis received 124 votes.

The closest race of the night was in the 7th District, where incumbent Jeff Camper won by a 4-vote margin. Camper received 288 votes, Mike Paterson had 284 votes, and Lois Freeman received 15.

District 5 incumbent Bobby G. Harrington received 190 votes to challenger Greg Aaron’s 172.

In county-wide races, incumbent Gary Pope received 2,744 votes to Nerissa “Jerry” DeBerry’s 474.

Road Supervisor Steve Vineyard ran unopposed and received 2,807 votes.

The county’s results in the national presidential primary race, Donald J. Trump received 2,889 votes to Nikki Haley’s 359. State-wide former President Trump received 446,682 votes (77.33 percent) to Haley’s 112,914 (19.55 percent)

President Joseph R. Biden only received 82 votes in Henderson County. State-wide Biden received 122,735.

The unofficial results are expected to be certified at the March 18th meeting of the election commission.

