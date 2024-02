Article by Steve Corlew-

A tornado drill will be held Thursday, February 29th as part of Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness week.

The statewide tornado drill will be at 9:00 a.m. central standard time and will include a test of the NOAA Weather Radio.

Henderson County Emergency Management Director, Steve Deaton, reminds everyone…

