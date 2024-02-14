Rescuers Honored at Scotts Hill Board Meeting

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City board took time out to help honor two residents and the town’s Chief of Police for the recent rescue of a Scotts Hill couple after their vehicle left the road and entered a pond on Tennessee 114 South at the city limits.

The commendations were presented on Monday, February 5th, after Congressman David Kustoff had heard about the rescue.

Monte Belew, Kustoff’s aide, presented…

For complete coverage, see the February 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!