MLK Celebration Now Slated for February 19th

Article by Steve Corlew-

Snow and hazardous road conditions forced the cancelation of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Day on January 15th, so now the community will try again on Monday, February 19th at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center.

The event was one of many cancelled due to the winter storm. Organizers chose to honor Dr. King on President’s Day, February 19th since government offices and schools will be closed on that day. Activities will be…

For complete coverage, see the February 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

