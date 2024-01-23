Water Leaks Lead to Customers Running Dry

Article by Steve Corlew-

The thaw after the recent freezing temperatures continues to create problems for area utilities workers as water lines break and customers continue to see low water pressure.

Nineteen water systems around west Tennessee have reported problems or have been under “Boil Water Notices,” according to Lexington Utilities Manager Justin Roach.

The Scotts Hill water department has been one of the hardest hit in the area, even Mayor Woody Capley was without water. Mayor Capley said that he and his neighbors along Highway 100 have been without water.

Roach said Monday night that the Christian Chapel area, in the far northeast of the system, was still…

For complete coverage, see the January 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!