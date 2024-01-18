Older Couple Rescued From Submerged Vehicle

Article by Steve Corlew-

Passing motorist and rescue workers helped pull an older couple from a vehicle which left the roadway and became submerged in a pond just south of Scotts Hill on Thursday, January 11th.

Scotts Hill Police Chief Travis Dunivant said. Robert Gurley, Jr., and an unknown woman had already pulled 88-year-old Cecil Shannon from the vehicle and had…

For complete coverage, see the January 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!