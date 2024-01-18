Henderson County Suspects Apprehended in Trenton

Article by Steve Corlew-

State, local, and federal authorities have apprehended two men in connection with the Presley Road shooting on, Monday January 8th.

Lee Alan Wetherford, 22, of Jackson and D’Angelo Deondra Hart, 28, of Lexington were arrested in Trenton following a standoff on Wednesday, January 10. Officers attempted to locate the two suspects in the 800 block of Reed Road in Henderson County on Tuesday, January 9th.

The hours-long standoff with…

