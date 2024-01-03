School Report Cards Issued, State Using Letter Grades

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee Department of Education presented local school systems with an early Christmas present, with the release of the new letter grades for school performance.

In 2016 the state legislature passed a law requiring the Tennessee Department of Education to develop a school letter grading system beginning in the 2017-2018 school year to provide parents and families with a rating system for school performance. That system was delayed due to testing administration issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first year the state issued the letter grade.

The General Assembly required the inclusion of two measurements in the formula: achievement and growth. The other parts of the formula were determined…

For the complete article, see the January 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!