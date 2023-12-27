Stanford is Considered the Father of County Fire Department

Article by Steve Corlew-

Among firefighters in Henderson County and the state of Tennessee, Mike Stanford is considered the father of the county fire department.

One young fireman came home recently and told his father that he fought fire with a legend. A former chief of the department, Stanford, 87, was there at the beginning. Now, don’t call him retired, the former chief still…

For complete coverage, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

