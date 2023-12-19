Lexington Police Investigate Armed Robberies

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection with two separate armed robberies that occurred on Monday, December 18th.

Calls were received from Family Dollar on West Church Street and from the I-40 Vape Shop within minutes of each incident according to authorities. Law enforcement officers quickly arrived on the scene and searched…

For complete coverage, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!