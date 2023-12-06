“Operation Holiday Surprise” Nabs 14 on Drug Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

State and local law enforcement officers arrested 14 individuals on Monday, December 4th, under “Operation Holiday Surprise” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Many of the arrests were a result of the recent Henderson County grand jury which returned 82 “True” bills from the session on Monday, November 27th, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Twenty-seven of those indictments were sealed…

For complete coverage, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

