Lexington Industrial Development Board Hears PILOT Request

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Industrial Development Board approved a payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) request from Woodland Homes as the management company moves forward with planned improvements.

Meeting, Monday, at Lexington City Hall, the Industrial Development Board approved the request based on the recommendation from city attorney Ken Walker and the approval of the Tennessee Comptroller’s office and the Department of Economic Development. Under the plan…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

