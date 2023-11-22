Lexington Lady Tigers Win Two Games in Week One

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team hosted Madison this past Tuesday, November 14th. This was the first game of the regular season for the Lady Tigers, and Lexington was able to walk away with a win. The final score of the game was 46-27 in favor of the Lady Tigers.

In the first quarter, Lexington posted 11 points…

For complete coverage, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

