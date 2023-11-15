Fewer Funds for School Improvements Available

Article by Steve Corlew-

At first there was $3 million surplus funds for school improvement projects, but the Henderson County Board of Education allocated $2 million of those funds to cover the cost of stadium and athletic field improvements in the county, during the board’s monthly meeting on Thursday, November 9th.

The move left some attending the meeting, including two county commissioners, questioning whether the board was following the intent of the commission.

During last month’s county commission meeting some $3 million in unallocated funds was the number being discussed as money available for repair of maintenance of school buildings. However, after the board allocated…

