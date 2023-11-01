Sardis, Montgomery Basketball Game Played at Historic Time

Article by Steve Corlew and Judith Willis-

It was a period in history when Tennessee schools were beginning to integrate, and high school sports were no exception.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the state governing body for sports in white schools, had begun discussions on desegregation in 1964 with the Tennessee High School Athletic Association, the governing body for sports in black schools.

The color barriers were…

For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!