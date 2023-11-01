| logout
Mystery Continues into Sardis Couples Disappearance
Article by Steve Corlew-
The mystery of a Sardis couple’s disappearance deepens as the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue their probe.
According to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, his investigators have many questions, but few answers at this stage of the investigation.
“It is just strange,” Sheriff Duke said.
Currently there are…
For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.
