Local Newspapers Keep You Informed the Right Way

Article by Steve Corlew-

While many Americans depend on social media for information, how much of what you read is true, and how much false?

National Newspaper Week is October 1-7 and we celebrate and observe the importance of a local newspaper to a community.

I first came to work at The Lexington Progress in 1980, fresh out of college and on the heels of Watergate. I have seen the industry change over the years. For nearly 20 years I have worked in various forms of journalism.

I have seen local journalism change and local government. I have always maintained that the newspaper should be the eyes and ears of its readers and the citizens and taxpayers.

Your local newspaper works hard to verify its sources, and bring you factual news about local events. City and county government, elections, schools, sports, and human interest are…

For complete coverage, see the October 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!