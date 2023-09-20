Commission Approves Budget Transfers, Office Renovations

Article by Steve Corlew –

The Henderson County Commission approved budget transfers, raising supervisor salaries at the Henderson County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, September 12th.

Commissioners also postponed action on the rural school bond, but did approve funding improvements to the county courthouse for the finance department’s expected move.

Because the state funded School Resource Officers (SRO), Sheriff Duke asked the county to use the excess funds in his department’s salary line item to increase the pay for supervisors and investigators. The proposed increase would bring those employees’ pay in line with the Lexington Police Department and neighboring sheriff’s departments.

“I am asking that we adjust supervisor’s pay to where it is more like agencies our size,” Duke told commissioners. In the past the sheriff has not had enough money in his budget to make the adjustments.

“It is just not a lot of incentive to take on that role,” he added.

The department received enough funds from the state to provide an SRO in every school, and the Henderson County School Board funded one additional SRO for Lexington High School.

“For the first time in…

For the complete article, see the September 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!