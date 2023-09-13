Henderson County Free Fair Opens

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Free Fair is underway as area families flock to the annual event.

The weather is expected to cooperate for the remainder of the fair’s run.

The fair’s free gate has been one of its main attractions, providing entertainment for all. This year the fair will run through September 16th.

The fair attracts visitors from around the area. Mayor Jeff Griggs says safety is among the reasons for the fair attracting so many visitors.

The fairgrounds, just off Main Street behind the Lexington Police Department will be filled with excitement when the rides come to town.

While there will be entertainment for all, agriculture is still a big focus of the fair. Agriculture and food exhibits will be judged by the Henderson County Extension Office.

Wednesday night will be…

