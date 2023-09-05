Family Justice Center to be a One Stop Shop for Domestic Abuse Victims

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Henderson County Family Justice Center is beginning to take shape and will be providing services to domestic abuse victims.

In December 2022, the Henderson County Commission approved a 3-year Justice Assistance Grant that includes a $3,500 per year match from the county. Joe T. Wood helped the county secure the grant. The family justice center is a community-wide collaboration of public and private agencies in a centralized location that will provide services to victims of family violence, sexual assault, and elder abuse.

The center is one of 14 in the state of Tennessee. Local family justice centers can be found in Madison County’s Safe Hope Center and Haywood County’s One Safe Place.

Penny Hensley has come onboard as the site coordinator of the Henderson County Family Justice Center and has been building partnerships with…

For complete coverage, see the September 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!