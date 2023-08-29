CASA Bridges a Gap Helps Troubled Youth

Article by Steve Corlew-

For children in the juvenile court system, there is always one consistent support group that helps them through the process.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. It is a group of dedicated volunteers that are appointed by the juvenile court judge to look out for the child’s best interests.

Recently Annie Searock, the executive director of the Henderson County CASA, spoke to the Lexington Rotary Club explaining how the CASA volunteers help bridge a gap that exists in the system.

The inspiration for CASA came in 1976 when Seattle juvenile court judge David Soukup saw a need when he was making life-changing decisions for a 3-year-old who had suffered from child abuse. The CASA volunteers are…

For complete coverage, see the August 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!