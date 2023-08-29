Alderman Approve Shredder, Discuss Sidewalk Construction

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board approved the financing of a $1 million solid waste shedder during the board’s monthly session, August 28th.

The board worked through a lengthy agenda, discussing such issues as the sidewalk improvements, police retention, and food trucks.

A month earlier, the financing proposal for the solid waste shredder failed to be approved when the vote was tied, 3-3. Alderman Fred Ellis and Mayor Jeff Griggs were absent from the July 25th meeting. During budget talks in June, the board approved buying a…

For complete coverage, see the August 30th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!