Broadband Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Broadband construction will start soon in Henderson County as crews are expected to start hanging the first wires this week weather permitting, according to Lexington Electric System Manager Jeff Graves.

“Contractors will be working all over the system once they get ramped up and going,” Graves stated in a system Facebook post.

This is the first of a three-step process for the installation of fiber for LEXNET.

“Our goal is to start serving customers by the end of the year or early in 2024,” Graves said.

The process is underway, but it will be slow. LES will notify customers when it is time to sign-up for service.

Graves said contractors will not know when service will be available. He added…

For complete coverage, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!