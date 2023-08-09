Scotts Hill Approves Raises, Water Agreement

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City Board approved raises for employees and a multi-agency water plan, Monday, August 7th.

The board also agreed to purchase some property behind the Scotts Hill Senior Center for additional parking.

Board members voted unanimously to give employees a dollar an hour pay increase. Alderman Jeremy Creasy was absent.

“We have good employees,” Mayor Woody Capely said. “We want to keep them.”

Alderman Steve Dickson said the board will…

For the complete article, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

