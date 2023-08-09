Grand Jury Hears 74 Cases, Returns 70 True Bills

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County grand jury returned 70 “True” bills from the session on Tuesday, August 1st, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Those indictment included a Henderson County man on multiple new charges of rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated sexual battery.

There were also several indictments. In Division I, Ronald Ballard was reindicted. Forrest Durham was reindicted in Division II, and in Division III Michael Kelly was reindicted. Ronnies Williams, Brett Catoe, Matthew Jones and Angela Hughes were also reindicted in Division III.

The grand jury returned zero “no” bills. Of those indicted, three cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on August 8th:

Justin Allen Crocker, 42, was reindicted on several charges plus some additional charges, according to authorities. Crocker was originally arrested in August of 2021.

Crocker will…

For complete coverage, see the August 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!