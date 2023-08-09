Community Garden Provides Home-Grown Food for All

Article by Steve Corlew-

A local church was able to secure a grant to provide freshly grown vegetables for the community at two locations in Henderson County and they plan on expanding the program next year.

The grants are through Tennessee State University and next year the organizers hope to provide more than just food. They hope to use the gardens as a teaching tool for the younger generation according to grant coordinator Jacqueline Taylor.

Taylor also serves as the chair of the Montgomery Alumni Association. She has a doctorate in Education, worked at Jackson State Community College and now does consulting work for Achieving the Dream, a non-profit that works with community college leaders to transform colleges to ensure all students can access learning that propels them into rewarding…

