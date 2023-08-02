Lexington Audits Discussed, Improvement Recommended

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board learned it may not have had a good grasp on the city’s finances during the previous years, but improvements are being made.

Mark Godwin, of Godwin & Associates, PLLC, told aldermen that the city had multiple issues with the 2021-22 audits of the general fund, gas, and utility departments. Those audits cover the period between June 30, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

The audit issues were serious enough to prompt a two-hour meeting between the city’s auditors, department heads, city hall employees, and the board to discuss what has been done to solve the problems and the future course of action. Among the challenges the city faced in previous years has been a high turnover of city employees. Now officials believe they have…

