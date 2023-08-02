Article by Steve Corlew-

The Circle of Hope Telethon will celebrate 40 years of raising awareness and money for the prevention of child abuse, when it airs August 13th, on WBBJ-TV.

The Lexington center was the second established satellite center created. For over 40 years, it has been serving families in Henderson County.

Carl Perkins a famous musician and songwriter from Jackson became involved with the center when he saw a photo of a child that had died as a result of child abuse.

“It started with a dream that Carl Perkins had after seeing that photo,” Madelyn Stadinger, Events and Fundraising Coordinator for the center said. “That struck a chord in him, and he never wanted to see another child suffer from that.”

The first center was established in…

For complete coverage, see the August 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

