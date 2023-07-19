Walking Horse Show Welcomes Equestrians and Enthusiasts

Article by Steve Corlew-

The skies cleared and the 24th annual Ruritan Club’s Walking Horse Show at Parker’s Crossroads city park proved to be a big success.

The event is hosted annually to raise money to help meet community needs.

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Sammy Cagle, Billy Max Woods, and Robert Walker.

Riders from around the area competed in 29 classes. Below is the list of winners….

