July 1 Brought New Laws to Tennesseans

Tennesseans face several new laws passed by the Tennessee General Assembly that took effect Saturday, July 1.

Prohibits sale of tattoo’s or piercing to minors

As enacted, this law would prohibit the sale or distribution of tattoo and body piercing paraphernalia to minors. Such sale or distribution would be a Class A misdemeanor. The bill also requires a person engaged in the sale or distribution of tattoo and body piercing paraphernalia to demand proof of age from a potential purchaser or obtain proof of age if the sale/distribution occurs through the mail. If a minor buys the materials, they will be subject to a $50 fine.

Teacher Pay

This new legislation will increase the minimum teacher salary each year until it reaches $50,000 in the 2026-2027 school year. The law also ends the practice of local school district deductions for national, state and local labor organizations. The law does nothing to restrict a teacher’s choice to join and fund any activity by the union; it simply ends the practice of using taxpayer resources to fund the collection of dues for the union’s benefit.

Paid leave for teachers…

For complete coverage, see the July 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

