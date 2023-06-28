10th Annual Tractor Pull Brings Large Crowd

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Young Farmers & Ranchers of Henderson County held their 10th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull at the old airport in Lexington on Saturday evening, June 24, 2023.

Henderson County Fire Department Station #9 provided the concessions.

There was an outstanding show in each of the competitions, with the following participants in each class…

For complete coverage, see the June 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

