Mosier Loved “Old Glory” and His Country

Article by Steve Corlew-

He loved “Old Glory,” his country, and veterans.

Eugene “Sonny” Mosier will be honored and remembered not only for his service to the country, but for his service to other veterans.

If you had ever met Sonny, you would understand. He was a fixture among American Legion members, not only at Post 77, but around the area. Sonny was one of three veterans I featured for The Lexington Progress’ Veterans’ Day issue last year.

Mosier, a Navy veteran, made all of the beach landings during the Korean War, serving as a boatswain’s mate on an LST (Landing Ship Tank).

The LST was developed during World War II for the navy to support amphibious operations. The ship would carry tanks, vehicles, troops and cargo directly onto the beach without the use of a dock or piers. Sonny operated the main door.

At the Battle of Inchon, Sonny was there, he and fellow shipmates had to guard the ship when the tide changed leaving them stranded.

Born on November 18, 1929, Sonny joined the…

