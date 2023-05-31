Memorial Day Honors Those Who Died for Our Freedom

Article by Steve Corlew-

While for some it is the beginning of summer, a four-day weekend filled with cookouts, outdoor activities, and a day at the beach, it also marks a solemn remembrance of those that sacrificed their lives so we could celebrate our freedoms.

Ceremonies were held in Henderson County and around West Tennessee filled with prayers, speeches, 21-gun salutes, the laying of wreaths, and flags to honor military members who died in service of our country.

That is why they fought and died so we could have the freedom to enjoy the activities of the holiday.

“We owe a great debt to our veterans,” Rev. Hoyt Wilson told the crowd, “Especially to those that gave their life.”

Rev Wilson, retired Senior Chaplin for the 30th Separate Armored Brigade, was the keynote speaker for the Memorial Day Service.

He reminded those attending that it was the soldiers that give us the freedoms we have today.

“We grieve and we remember,” Wilson told the crowd. “We have forgotten, and we won’t forget those that paid the ultimate cost and gave their lives so that we would be free today.”

American Legion Post 77 presented the…

For complete coverage, see the May 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

