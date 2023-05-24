School Board Schedules Budget Work Session

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education has tentatively set Tuesday 30th as a work session on the proposed 2023-24 budget.

At the board’s session, May 18th, Director of Schools Danny Beecham reviewed the proposed budget. The budget includes increased funding for salaries, school safety, building improvements, and educational programs.

“All through the document you will notice there is a sizable increase in teacher salaries,” Beecham said.

“This budget does include an across the board proposed $4,000 increase for all full-time employees, and a $2,000 increase for part-time employees, including bus drivers,” Beecham explained. The budget proposal has a sizable increase in capital outlay, totaling $5.5 million.

Those capital outlay improvements include…

