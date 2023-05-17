Local VFW Post Feed National Guardsmen Before Deployment

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee National Guard units from Lexington and Savanah received a sendoff, Monday, May 15th, from Lexington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1294.

Over 500 national guardsmen and family members were served burgers and hotdogs cooked by VFW members at a cookout at Beech Lake. Despite threats of rain, the crowd was enjoying Family Day, at Beech Lake.

“We adopted this unit about five years ago,” Jimmy White commander of Post 1294 said. “This is about the third time we have done something for them.”

Local guardsmen said they were greatly appreciative of the action of the veterans.

“They have been great,” Captain Brennan Carter said about what the VFW was doing for the units. “They reached out to us as soon as they found out we were going, and they pulled both Savannah and Lexington together.”

Lexington’s 251st Military Police Company and Savannah’s 4604 detachment are preparing to leave for Ft. Bliss, Texas on Thursday, May 18th. From there, they will be heading…

