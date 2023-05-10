Lexington Wrestles with Speed Hump Complaints

Article by Steve Corlew-

Speed humps, speed tables, and speed cushions, create a bumpy problem for the Lexington City Board.

Lexington residents have requested to be included on the agenda at the board’s May meetings.

In the last two weeks city crews have installed and reinstalled speed humps on Eastern Shores Drive and on Maywood Drive. The original installation proved to be too high, so they were removed and reinstalled to provide a less pronounced bump.

In February 2023, the board voted to give Public Works Director Kacy Kyle the authority to determine the placement and the number of speed bumps after a group of Eastern Shores residents approached the board requesting speed bumps. Aldermen Tim Rhodes and Gordon Wildridge voted against the measure.

Wildridge sited the number of speed bumps already in place and Rhodes referred to Municipal Technical Advisory Service opinions that speed bumps were dangerous and a possible liability for cities.

In October 2018, the Lexington Board of Aldermen approved its current policy for traffic calming measures.

That policy outlines how the traffic calming measures are…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!