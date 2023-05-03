Henderson Countian Sentenced on First Degree Murder Charge

Article Steve Corlew-

A 35-year-old Henderson County man was convicted last week of first-degree murder and other charges by a Chester County jury.

The jury found Todd Allen Robbins guilty, March 23rd, of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of theft, and theft over $2,500 and sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole according to the 26th Judicial District Attorney General’s office. After the conviction, Robbins pled guilty to possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. Robbins has five prior felony convictions: three for aggravated assault, two for aggravated burglary, and two for theft over $1,000, according to authorities.

The trial lasted two days and jury deliberation took 13 minutes.

In addition to his felony convictions, Robbins had several misdemeanor convictions including convictions for perjury, possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, theft, and resisting arrest.

