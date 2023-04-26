TCAT Hosts National Signing Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

About 30 high school students from Lexington, Scotts Hill, and Riverside High Schools took part in the National Signing Day at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Lexington campus, Thursday, April 20th.

The National event is sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) and mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes who commit to play sports in college.

It is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field and to celebrate the dignity of work.

The Lexington campus was one of dozens of technical institutions across the country which hosted a signing day ceremony. The events were tied together by a live nationwide simulcast.

The letters of intent signed by the students telling them that there is a place reserved for them in the various programs and that TCAT wants them.

Technical education prepares students for a strong career in industry, the medical field and computer technology.

