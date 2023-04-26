Marshalls Arrest HC Woman on Multiple Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended a Henderson County Woman, April 19th, following an incident last week.

Bobbie Delk, 60, was arrested in Jackson, Tennessee and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, domestic assault, forgery and theft of property under $1,000, following an incident Monday, April 17th, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. The forgery and theft of property charges stemmed from an April 13th incident, officers reported.

On April 17th, officers were dispatched to the Henderson County Community Hospital to investigate a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrive, they talked with a 69-year-old male with a head wound. After further investigation, and an x-ray, it was determined that he had a gunshot wound, officers reported. The victim was also allegedly held at gunpoint for at least three hours following the shooting.

