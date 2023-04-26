Lexington Approves Charter Changes, Postpones Solid Waste Agreement

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington aldermen approved three changes to the city’s charter, and they postponed a solid waste agreement with the county, Monday, April 24th.

In a shorter than normal session, aldermen completed the process of adopting three changes to the city charter. Those changes were submitted to the Tennessee General Assembly late last year and had to be ratified by two thirds vote of the board.

One change gives Lexington’s mayor the power to break a tie vote, another sets a process for filling a vacancy on the board, and the third allows the city to hire a department head who lives outside the city limits.

Alderman Gordon Wildridge voted against the changes.

Prior to the change, if the board had a tie vote, the mayor could not break the tie. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs presides over the meetings and typically makes recommendations without the power of a vote. Tie votes can occur if an alderman is absent or abstains from voting.

Another change allows…

