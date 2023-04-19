Reappraisal Notices to be Mailed, Hearing Set

Article by Steve Corlew-

Property reappraisals are being mailed beginning April 21st, notifying landowners of any changes in property values.

It is all part of the reappraisal process that takes place every six years, according to Henderson County Assessor of Property Gary L. Pope.

The state has completed the reassessment of property and the new notices will reflect the changes in property value. Home prices have increased 18.8 percent from 2021 to 2022 according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. That increase is higher than historical avarages.

Informal hearings will be held at the courthouse, April 24th through the 28th and state officials will be present to discuss any questions landowners might have.

For information on where the hearings will be located, call the property assessor’s office at 731-968-6881, extension 7.

