County Launches New Mobile App, Website for Schools

Article by Steve Corlew-

Want to know what is happening in Henderson County Schools? The school system has launched a new mobile app and updated its website to better inform students, parents, and the community.

Henderson County Board of Education members were given a preview of the improvements during its monthly session, April 13th. The new mobile app and website were rolled out on Friday, April 14th.

Whether you are looking for news about the school calendar, whether schools are delayed or canceled, live scores from sporting events, or even student accomplishments, all can be more easily found on the new site.

Brandon Rainey and Melanie Beecham reviewed the site and app, demonstrating how user friendly both will be for parents and students.

Danny Beecham, Brandon Rainey, Melanie Beecham, Thomas Garner, and Kim Bryant made up the Social Media Action Research Team (SMART) that developed and implemented the platforms.

The new app and website are designed to…

For complete coverage, see the April 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!