County BOE Reviewed School Safety after Recent Threat

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Board of Education members discussed school safety after a threat created concerns two weeks ago.

On Thursday, April 13th the board worked through a rather routine agenda, approving first reading of a board policy and reviewing a presentation on the system’s new website.

School System Director Danny Beecham reported that the system is currently reassessing security measures at each of its schools and he is working closely with Sheriff Brian Duke to make sure the schools are secure.

“On Friday, March 31st, we had what thankfully turned out to be a hoax about a possible shooting at one of our schools. It has caused us to take a look at the threat of a shooting at one of our schools,” Beecham told board members. He added that the system has taken a close look at safety and the Student Resource Officer (SRO) situation at each school.

Last year the board voted to hire an SRO at each of the system’s schools even though the sheriff was unable to secure grant…

For complete coverage, see the April 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

