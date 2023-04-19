Commissioners Approve New Health Depart. Contract

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission gave its approval to a grant funding a new health department building, Tuesday, April 11th.

Commissioners also designated A2H Engineers, Architects and Planners as the engineering firm for the project. A2H has Tennessee offices in Memphis, Nashville, Jackson, Savannah, and an office in Oxford, Mississippi.

The commission has discussed locating the new health department building near the Jackson State Community College campus on the east side of Lexington.

Commissioners also approved additional funding for the Beech River Airport Authority on a 12-1 vote, with Commissioner Jack Johnson voting against the motion. Joe Ross was absent. Johnson also serves on the Lexington City Board and attempted to amend a motion that provided $24,000 in additional funding to the airport for this fiscal year. The additional funding increased the county’s allocation to $90,000.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready has been in discussions with…

For complete coverage, see the April 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

