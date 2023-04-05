| logout
Murphy Named Interim of EMA
Article by Steve Corlew-
Chief Lynn Murphy has been named interim director of the Emergency Management Agency.
Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready asked Chief Murphy to take on those additional responsibilities after EMA Director Drew Cook stepped down.
Murphy has previously served in that position.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency partially funds the position. State law requires counties to establish a management plan that is consistent with the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.
